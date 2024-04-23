Man shot by police officer at Suncoast Community High School arrested

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man who walked onto the campus of Suncoast Community High School without authorization and was shot by a police officer in the parking lot has been arrested.

Delroy Thomas is facing five counts related to Monday morning's incident at the Riviera Beach school's campus.

Palm Beach County jail records show he faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction without violence, trespassing on school grounds and disturbing the peace.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Serena Spates-Redding said the officer approached the "unauthorized" man, who "became combative and made physical contact with the officer."

WPTV A view from Chopper 5 shows clothes strewn in the roadway outside Suncoast Community High School, April 22, 2024, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

"In response, the officer discharged their weapon, resulting in the individual being shot twice," she said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday afternoon. The officer who fired the shots was also treated at a hospital and later released.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman spoke with Thomas' mother and brother who said that he is 29 years old and has had a series of mental health issues over the years.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.