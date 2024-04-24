Suspect shot by police at Suncoast Community High School expected to appear in court

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A man who was shot by a Riviera Beach police officer on the campus of Suncoast Community High School was expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Delroy Thomas, 29, was shot twice by Officer Nadane Cherisma after he walked past the security gate during Monday morning's student drop-off period and was confronted by Cherisma in the parking lot, resulting in a struggle, according to a police report.

Several parents who witnessed the incident told police they saw Cherisma struggling as Thomas was attacking her.

The report stated that because of Thomas' "unprovoked attack," Cherisma was "forced to use deadly force to stop the immediate threat to herself and any possible threat to the students and staff on campus."

WPTV Police tape surrounds the parking lot of Suncoast Community High School, April 22, 2024, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

Police said Thomas was shot twice and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Cherisma was also treated at the hospital and released.

Thomas faces charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction without violence, trespassing on school grounds and disturbing the peace.