Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Man shot at Suncoast High School 'has these episodes,' family members say

29-year-old man shot twice by officer after he 'became combative,' according to police
A man who was shot twice by police in the Suncoast Community High School parking lot Monday is being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 17:52:55-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A man who was shot twice by police in the Suncoast Community High School parking lot Monday is being treated at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

NewsChannel 5 is not currently naming the man since he has not been officially charged in the case.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman spoke with the man's mother and brother who said that he is 29 years old and has had a series of mental health issues over the years.

They added they had been seeking help for him this past weekend and found it hard to understand why he was shot.

There was crime tape and multiple police vehicles outside of Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach after a shooting on April 22, 2024.

Riviera Beach

Man shot by police officer in parking lot of Suncoast Community High School

Jamie Ostroff
8:15 AM, Apr 22, 2024

"No violence, nothing violent. He just has these episodes," mother Monte Alfred said. "Where he shuts down and won't say nothing."

 The family also said they have had to contend with other episodes where their loved one would wander off without warning and would be found miles away.

They're just looking for answers as to how the situation was handled, and whether it could have been handled differently.

Parents faced long lines trying to pick up students at Suncoast High School on April 22, 2024, after a shooting in the parking lot of the school.

Riviera Beach

Parents confronted by long lines, confusion at Suncoast HS

Victor Jorges
11:09 AM, Apr 22, 2024

Riviera Beach police said in a Monday afternoon statement that the man attempted to enter the premises of the school on foot. When he was approached by an officer, they said he "became combative" and made physical contact with the officer. In response, the officer shot him twice.

Both the officer and the man were taken to the hospital for treatment. The officer was treated and released, while the man remained in stable condition Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.