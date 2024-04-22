1 shot in Riviera Beach police-involved shooting near Suncoast Community High School

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in the parking lot of Suncoast Community High School led to a large police presence and lockdown at the Riviera Beach campus Monday morning, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

Riviera Beach police told WPTV they were conducting a "massive investigation" at the school, but police spokeswoman Serena Spates said there was no danger to the public or students.

A law enforcement source told WPTV's Michael Williams that one person was wounded and taken to a hospital after a police-involved shooting near Suncoast Community High School.

The School District of Palm Beach County released the following statement:

"This morning during school arrival, there was a shooting involving an unknown adult male in the parking lot of Suncoast Community High School. No students or school staff were harmed in the incident. School administrators immediately placed the school in full lockdown. All students are safe, and the campus is secure. There is currently a multi-agency response on campus to investigate.



Nearby school campuses, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary, and John F. Kennedy Middle School, were placed in limited movement. They are now all clear and will continue with a regularly scheduled instructional day."

WPTV's Chopper 5 flew overhead during the police investigation and captured the scene of a police perimeter near the campus and crime scene markers on the ground. Chopper aerials of a perimeter road near the school showed shoes, a pile of clothing and other items scattered on the ground.

The school, located off Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue S, was placed on code-red lockdown immediately after the shooting. Shortly before 8:45 a.m., students could be seen walking through the courtyard.

"All the students are fine," Riviera Beach Councilman Doug Lawson, who was at the school, told WPTV. "All the teachers and staff are fine."

A statement from the school district said Suncoast will remain open, but parents can pick up their children if they choose to do so.

Parent pick-up was at the bus loop on the southeast side of campus off Avenue S. Parents must provide identification. For student drivers, parents must send an email authorization for early dismissal to 0151SuncoastAttendance@palmbeachschools.org.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.