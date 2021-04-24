Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Funeral held for 7-year-old boy killed in Riviera Beach

Dexter killed on April 14, police still seek suspect
items.[0].image.alt
Kevin Terry
Dexter Fergusson
Dexter Fergusson
Dexter Fergusson
Hearse for Dexter Fergusson funeral, April 24, 2021
Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:02:52-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A funeral service was held for Dexter Fergusson at Victory Tabernacle of Prayer in Riviera Beach.

Dexter, who was known by his nickname "Peanut", was just 7 years old when he and his mother were shot inside their home on April 14. His mother survived the shooting.

RELATED: Vigil held for 7-year-old Riviera Beach boy fatally shot

Riviera Beach police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting. If you have information to contribute, please call Riviera Beach police at (561) 845-4123.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right