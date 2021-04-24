Funeral held for 7-year-old boy killed in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A funeral service was held for Dexter Fergusson at Victory Tabernacle of Prayer in Riviera Beach.

Dexter, who was known by his nickname "Peanut", was just 7 years old when he and his mother were shot inside their home on April 14. His mother survived the shooting.

Riviera Beach police are still looking for a suspect in that shooting. If you have information to contribute, please call Riviera Beach police at (561) 845-4123.