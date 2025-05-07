Amari Wellons convicted of killing Tequesta artist Maria Tritico on Singer Island in 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect charged in the death of a Palm Beach County artist, who was killed while she was at the beach with her fiancé more than four years ago, was found guilty Wednesday.

Amari Wellons, 21, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder shortly after Maria Tritico, the director of education at Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, was killed in December 2020.

Who killed Maria Tritico? Trial begins for teacher's accused killer

Tritico, 32, of Tequesta was sitting on the beach near Ocean Walk on Dec. 6, 2020, when she was hit by a stray bullet and died the next day at St. Mary's Medical Center.

WPTV has been closely following the case after Tritico was killed nearly four and a half years ago.

We were the only news team in the Palm Beach County courtroom on Monday when the trial began.

Wellons was 16 when he was charged as an adult in the crime.

Family members called the local artist a "bright shining light" who was planning to get married in her hometown of Houston later that month on New Year's Eve.

