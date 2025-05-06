Who killed Maria Tritico? Families of victim, suspect speak out as trial begins

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We've been following the death of Tequesta artist Maria Tritico since her death about four and a half years ago.

WPTV was the only news team in the Palm Beach County courtroom on Monday when the trial began, as opening statements were made to a jury who will decide the future of 21-year-old Amari Wellons.

Wellons was 16 when he was charged as an adult for shooting Maria.

WATCH: Trial begins for teacher's accused killer

Who killed Maria Tritico? Trial begins for teacher's accused killer

Maria Tritico was a local artist and the director of education at Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta.

She was having a beach day with her fiancé at the beach on Singer Island, when she was shot.

"Maria was a beautiful, beautiful lovely soul, she looked out for everyone, she made sure that people were protected the way that I do," said Chris Tritico.

He's the father of then 31-year-old Maria Tritico who traveled into town from Houston with the family to attend the trial.

"Being able to get the prosecution part of this behind us, so that we can now begin to finish healing as a family is so important to us," said Chris Tritico.

Chris Tritico at times got emotional during witness testimony, as they shared what they saw the day of the shooting.

It turns out Chris Tritico is a defense attorney who has practiced for almost 40 years.

He said his legal integrity pushed him to advocating for the man accused of killing his daughter, to have proper representation.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 16-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting on Singer Island

16-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of woman on Singer Island

"I want to make sure that I know that when this case is concluded, that it was concluded constitutionally, properly and fairly and when that jury says he's guilty that they said he was guilty, because the system worked properly," said Chris Tritico. "The constitution has to work for everyone, even for people we dislike the most, and I'm here today with the person that I currently don't like the most, sitting 15 feet from me."

WPTV obtained court records that show there was a conflict of interest between Wellons and his first attorney, and was appointed new representation last year after accusing another public defender of not helping him.

He believes Wellons' current lawyer will give him a fair trial.

Prosecutors said witnesses saw Wellons firing a gun near the beach in December 2020, and leaving the area in what was identified as his grandma's car.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Father of woman fatally shot on Singer Island speaks

Investigation into deadly shooting on Singer Island continues

That was Paula Augustus who said Wellons, her grandson, was having a beach day while she went to run groceries.

She claims Wellons is innocent and was running from the gunfire and called her to pick him up.

"Wouldn't you run too if you see them, that's why they were calling me," said Augustus.

Augustus said she lost a grandchild to gun violence recently and wants fair justice to be held.

The defense claims other people have confessed to the shooting in text messages and social media.

Augustus said she appreciates Chris Tritico advocating her grandson to have proper representation as Wellons is on trial for first-degree murder.

"I feel bad for the family. If he's found innocent, nobody wins, if he's found guilty, still nobody won," said Augustus.