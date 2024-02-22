Riviera Beach residents still waiting on answers about water quality

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach utilities district board meeting too place on Wednesday with City Council members.

Residents in attendance were hoping to get some answers on what went wrong with communication about the issues with the water quality.

"We've just had enough as residents, people are getting rashes. I've had to buy bottled water, gallons of water. I'm scared of the water I can't drink the water," Riviera Beach resident Derrick Burns said.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Riviera Beach resident Derrick Burns wants answers on the water problems.



Burns said he's been to multiple meetings that were supposed to address the water issues

"I'm hoping today for answers. I'm hoping that some people probably lose their jobs if we don't get answers," Burns said. "I'm faulting the city manager as well as the utilities for holding back and not letting the residents know about the contaminated water."

Also at the meeting was Riviera Beach resident Cindy March.

"We just need better, we deserve better no one gave us an apology yet that they're sorry for not letting us know and I want ant to see that happen," March said.



Khalil McLean/WPTV iviera Beach resident Cindy March said she was disappointed about the meeting.



March said she was disappointed by the meeting, as it started with over an hour-long presentation on the design project of the new water treatment plant.



The project being designed and constructed by Haskell joint venture and CDM Smith.

Representatives say they hope to break ground on the new water plant this year, and start digging wells this summer, with a completion date of 2027.

Utilities Director Michael Low estimates the cost will be about $200 million.

Low is on the radar of many residents who feel he could've done more to inform the public about water contamination in June that impacted the city's drinking water.

In January when WPTV reporter Dave Bohman asked Lowwhy the public wasn't notified immediately he said that even though well water was contaminated, it was filtered at the treatment plant and made clean, safe and drinkable by the time it reached people's homes.

During Wednesday's meeting, Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder asked Low whom he reports to.

Low explained he reports to Assistant City manager Deidre Jacobs, who then reports to City Manager Jonathan Evans.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez was denied an interview by Low during Wendesday's meeting, saying that he sent all his findings to the State Health Department and they're waiting on results.

The city is putting $115 million worth of bonds on the March 19 ballot.

That is $55 million for parks, recreation and leisure projects; $35 million for a new police facility and $25 million for a new fire station.

Felder said he's in support of the projects but feels water issues should take priority.

"We could have new fire station, police station, city hall but the residents we won't have clean water, and I think we need to take all our efforts right now to just focus on that," Felder said. "All the other stuff will come but if you're telling us this is our number one priority, this is what i want to hold us accountable for."

