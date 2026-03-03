'Enhanced security' near Mar-a-Lago as U.S. strikes on Iran continue

PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Enhanced security measures" have been implemented near Mar-a-Lago, including the proactive closure of South Ocean Boulevard, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said this is being performed in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service.

Breaches at Mar-a-Lago mount during Trump's time as president

Law enforcement did not elaborate further on what "enhanced security measures" entail.

This comes following ongoing U.S. strikes on Iran that began Saturday.

"Our security posture remains fluid and is continuously evaluated based on the requirements of the protective mission and the current threat environment," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "While every effort is made to maintain consistent traffic patterns for the Palm Beach community, adjustments are sometimes necessary to ensure the safety and security of President (Donald) Trump, his family, and all individuals under Secret Service protection."

It's unclear if the president will be in Palm Beach County this weekend. He's made multiple trips to the area since the fall.

Ongoing Security Concerns

Security has been a hot-button issue since Trump took office last year, following two attempted assassinations, including one at his golf course near West Palm Beach, during his 2024 campaign.

Last month, a 21-year-old North Carolina man was shot dead after breaching security at Mar-a-Lago and raising a shotgun at two Secret Service officers and a deputy.

Air Force One's departure from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C. was disrupted in January after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object across the street in a tree line during advance security sweeps.

In October, a hunting stand was discovered within the trees off Gun Club Road, offering a direct line of sight to Air Force One, and was deemed a security threat.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.