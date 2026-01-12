Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Heavy law enforcement presence near PBI, units searching treeline along Southern Boulevard

LEO presence Southern Boulevard
WPTV
Heavy law enforcement presence near PBI off Southern Boulevard Jan. 12, 2026.
LEO presence Southern Boulevard
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is on scene near Palm Beach International Airport Monday morning, where units are searching the treeline off Southern Boulevard.

On site is a heavy presence of unmarked law enforcement vehicles, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cars, bomb squad units and K-9s that all appear to be searching for something within the treeline.

WPTV has reached out to PBSO for more information and is waiting for a response.

Air Force One's departure from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C. was disrupted on Sunday after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object during advance security sweeps.

Expect delays along Southern Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening