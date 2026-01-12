Heavy law enforcement presence near PBI, units searching treeline along Southern Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is on scene near Palm Beach International Airport Monday morning, where units are searching the treeline off Southern Boulevard.

On site is a heavy presence of unmarked law enforcement vehicles, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cars, bomb squad units and K-9s that all appear to be searching for something within the treeline.

WPTV has reached out to PBSO for more information and is waiting for a response.

Air Force One's departure from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C. was disrupted on Sunday after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object during advance security sweeps.

Expect delays along Southern Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.