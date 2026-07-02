Palm Beach County Zoning Commission recommends denial of controversial data center near Arden

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Zoning Commission on Thursday recommended against building a controversial data center near the Arden community after months of pushback from residents in the western communities.

More than 100 people packed a public hearing held at the Vista Center located off Jog Road regarding the data center proposal known as "Project Tango."

The commission recommended that the county commissioners deny the project based on a lack of understanding of the new technology and whether or not this project would be heavy or light industrial.

Thursday's recommendation comes after Palm Beach County planning staff earlier this week recommended that county commissioners approve the project.

Palm Beach County commissioners will consider the zoning commission's decision when they hold a July 15 meeting on the project.

The proposed data center site sits approximately 1,100 feet from the Arden community and the recently opened Saddleview Elementary School in the western communities of Palm Beach County.

Area residents have cited several concerns regarding the project, including potential environmental impacts.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

WPTV

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