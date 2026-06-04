LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board is speaking out for the first time on Project Tango — the proposed hyperscale AI data center that could be built next to Arden and Saddle View Elementary School.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, members voted to send a formal letter to Palm Beach County commissioners asking them to halt the project until a comprehensive study is completed on how it could affect the health of students, teachers and staff at Saddle View Elementary.

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Palm Beach County School Board calls for halt to Project Tango ahead of July vote

Public comment at the meeting reflected the same concerns residents have been raising for months.

"Noise, vibration, extremely large quantities of water and power," one speaker said.

"I ask you today to support saying no to these data centers, so close to Palm Beach County schools and our children," Sue Loyzelle said.

"We ask that the board send a formal letter to Palm Beach County commissioners before the July 15 deadline and hearing," another speaker said.

Board member Marcia Andrews, who represents the area where the data center would be placed, made her position clear.

"It's a disgrace," Andrews said.

"It is something that I'm certainly opposed to having a site that close to a school center," Andrews said.

Board member Edwin Ferguson said he needs more information before taking a public position on the project.

At the request of Board Chairwoman Karen Brill, the board agreed to write the formal letter to the Palm Beach County Commission.

"It's basically asking for them to halt until there's more information, a comprehensive study," Brill said.

There is no timeline on when the letter will be completed, aside from it being submitted ahead of the July 15 vote, when Palm Beach County commissioners will decide the future of Project Tango.