Teachers and students rally against a proposed hyperscale AI data center near an Arden elementary school

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Dozens of teachers, students, parents and local leaders gathered in Arden near Saddle View Elementary School for a rally against a proposed hyperscale data center that could be built next to the campus.

Organized by the Classroom Teachers Association, the event marks the first time educators and students directly affected by "Project Tango" have publicly shared their concerns ahead of a key decision.

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Teachers and students rally against proposed AI data center in Arden

Speakers at the rally included local politicians and community members calling on the Palm Beach County Commission to reject the project. Representative Meg Weinburger said a large concern she has with the project is the lack of a nearby fire station to battle potential blazes.

"I think it’s very important for us to pay attention," Weinburger said.

Congressional candidate Victoria Doyle also spoke at the event.

"I’m calling on the Palm Beach County Commission to vote this down. It is in the wrong place at the wrong time," Doyle said.

While environmental concerns like water usage and power demand were raised, many in attendance said their primary concern is noise from the facility and how it could affect students at school and at home. Union leaders representing teachers warned the impacts could go beyond distraction.

"In summary, hyperscale AI data centers have the potential to reduce attention and learning efficiency, delay reading and language development, impair memory and academic performance, increase stress, disrupt sleep and create long-term developmental disadvantages," Classroom Teachers Association President Gordon Longhofer said.

Students from Saddle View Elementary also made their voices heard, saying they love their school and do not want a nearby data center disrupting their daily lives.

"We don’t want this AI data center," second grader Ella Tanis said.

"Yes, you can make a data center, but as long as it’s not next to houses or anything close — you can make it far away, next to nothing," fourth grader Leighton Blake said.

Organizers said the rally comes at a critical time, as the Palm Beach County Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal on April 23. They are urging commissioners to either reject the project or delay a decision until more information is gathered about its potential impact on students and the surrounding community.