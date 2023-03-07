Names released of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash at Lantana Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the two men who were killed Sunday night in a plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport near Lantana.

The crash claimed the lives of John Holland IV, 43, of Delray Beach and Michael Marshall Jr., 34, of Boca Raton.

The small plane, a Diamond DA40, went down just before 9:30 p.m. in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway. When crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, the wreckage was on fire.

Both Holland and Marshall were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to FlightAware, based on the plane's tail number, flight records show the aircraft was coming from Williston, Florida, after taking off at 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

FlightAware showed the plane started the day at 11 a.m. Sunday in Henderson City, Kentucky, where it's registered to Diamond Aircraft Sales LLC.

The plane stopped in Harris County, Georgia, before leaving for Williston. According to FlightAware, the aircraft was scheduled to land at Palm Beach County Park Airport at 9:24 p.m. Sunday.

WPTV spoke Monday with Holland's wife, Lindi Holland, who said she and her husband were expecting their first child in six weeks. She said her husband was an experienced pilot who grew up in West Palm Beach and served in the Army.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.