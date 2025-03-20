Bridge closures continue to cause traffic headaches in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More drivers are wanting answers as temporary lane closures along the Lantana bridge continue to cause major backups.

Palm Beach County officials confirmed the bridge is undergoing maintenance, leaving one lane open eastbound and westbound periodically.

Jack and Joanne Meltzer live in Lantana and said their commutes have been delayed with the bridge lane closures.

“It was crazy,” said Joanne Meltzer. “We pulled out of the complex just like a half mile down the street and you couldn’t move.”

Jack and Joanne Meltzer live near the bridge and have experienced delays this week.

WPTV first told you about the Lake Worth bridge that also has half of its lanes closed for the next three to four weeks due to a malfunction.

“There’s only two bridges that connect to the island,” said Jack Meltzer. “And very often one of the other is in disrepair.”

WPTV is seeking solutions for car and boat traffic, especially in emergencies.

“Emergency vehicles cannot get across and they’re limited especially if you only got two lanes,” Joanne Meltzer said. “Literally, you can’t get through.”

neighbors who live near the bridge. They said traffic backups reached their driveway and they are pushing for answers.

Officials add closures should only be this week but drivers call this bad timing, with the Palm Beach Boat Show this weekend.

“And you’ve got more people living down here full-time,” Meltzer said. “It’s just the way it’s going to be I guess.”