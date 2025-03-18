Palm Beach County drivers navigate traffic and closures ahead of boat show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers are looking for solutions to traffic throughout Palm Beach County.

On Tuesday, people faced a variety of road closures from construction and events, like the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Drivers also had to navigate traffic from spring break tourists and vendors from the boat show.

“It was hectic just to find a parking spot in a garage,” said Roshea Jean-Baptiste, a lifelong West Palm Beach resident. “Every last one of them is full and it’s never like this. I was stressed out and needed a drink.”

Baptiste said she’s never seen the traffic in West Palm Beach as bad as it was on Tuesday. She said it’s a frustration, but is happy there are things to do in her hometown.

“It’s more difficult to go a couple blocks than the highway,” Baptiste said. “I only live like 10 minutes away and it took me 30 minutes to even park.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is also closing lanes on the Lake Worth bridge, which connects Lake Worth Beach to Palm Beach over the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. A spokesperson said a mechanical issue makes the southern span temporary inoperable for three to four weeks because the part needed is not commercially available.

WATCH: How is lane closure affecting traffic?

Town of Palm Beach residents undergo delays due to Lake Worth bridge malfunctions

“Safety is the Department’s top priority and is embedded in all that we do,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The part is not commercially available and is being fabricated at an approved FDOT production facility.”

Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows and Informa Markets, had this to say about the Flagler Memorial Bridge being temporarily closed Tuesday morning:

We understand and are sensitive to the concerns of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach residents regarding the closure and delays. According to the Palm Beach Police Department, the eastbound lane of the Flagler Memorial Bridge was out of service this morning due to a vehicle colliding with the gate arm. In accordance with standard protocol, the eastbound side of the bridge was closed while repairs were being made. The eastbound lane of the bridge reopened after the repairs were completed. While we do not have control over these incidents, our team is committed to working diligently with all relevant authorities to mitigate future delays and improve the situation for our community.

WPTV reached out to the city of West Palm Beach to determine if there are any plans to reduce traffic throughout the week, and haven’t heard back by publication.