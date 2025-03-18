‘WE’RE PRISONERS’: Town of Palm Beach residents undergo delays due to Lake Worth bridge malfunctions

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Malfunctions on the Lake Worth bridge is causing unwanted traffic for many Palm Beach County drivers.

Since March 5, half of the lanes on the bridge have been closed due to a malfunction.

WPTV is listening to Palm Beach residents who are frustrated and are looking for answers as their commute times have doubled.

Dave Kaminer lives in the Town of Palm Beach and said this problem comes and goes.

“We have massive backups, trying to get over the bridge in the morning, over the bridge in the afternoon,” Kaminer said.

“This past weekend, we had the president here in Palm Beach, we couldn’t go north of Southern Boulevard,” Kaminer said. “Then, when the bridge opens for a boat, we’re prisoners on this great island paradise.”

Kaminer is demanding solutions and he’s not alone. John Kaufman commutes from the island and says traffic has been inconvenient.

“It took about 40 minutes to get back from Congress the other day," Kaufman said. "It’s normally a 10 minute drive."

Residents added nearby construction has only made matters worse. They want the problem fixed sooner, as the Palm Beach International Boat Show is coming up this weekend. However, FDOT said in a statement that issue could persist for another month.

“It’s easier to get the astronauts back from space than it is to get here on Palm Beach from Lake Worth Beach,” Kaminer said.

WPTV got answers from FDOT, who sent us a statement: