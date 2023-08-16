Lake Worth Beach takes steps to resurrect Municipal Pool

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The City of Lake Worth Beach is taking steps to resurrect the Lake Worth Municipal Swimming Pool.

On Tuesday, the City Commission voted 4-1 in favor of estimating what the project will cost.

"It's probably the best real estate probably in Palm Beach County so we are fully intent on bringing it back and making it really special," Reinaldo Diaz, the District 4 commissioner for the city, said.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV

Reinaldo Diaz, the District 4 commissioner for Lake Worth Beach, wants the city again to have a public pool.



Diaz said the pool wasn't doing well financially and wasn't well managed, causing it to close in 2016.



"It was a big thing for our community. For years that pool existed and was a community hub," Diaz said. "But now being closed and being a hole in the ground is not doing anyone any favors."

City staff have gotten feedback from residents on what they would like for the pool to provide.

Ocean Boulevard "used to be dirt roads, and the pool was here," said Melody Jewell, who used to go to the pool as a teenager. “There were a lot more people, a lot more children, a lot more activity. There was a lot more going on when the pool was open.”

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV

Melody Jewell says the Lake Worth Beach pool "needs to come back."



Jewell said she would like to see diving boards, slip-proof flooring and a full staff of lifeguards.

“The pier is still here, Benny’s on the Beach got to stay, Lake Worth Beach has absolutely grown and the pool needs to come back," Jewell said.

The pool now sits drained but full of potential as city staff looks into what it will cost to reopen, maintain and operate it.



"The budget to construct is certainly one thing," Diaz said. "We expect that to be really significant. We've heard numbers of 15-16 million but then there’s the added significant cost of well we want this pool to be open for decades and every year that's going to cost a certain amount of money. So we got to plan that out to know what it's all going to cost."

The proposed pool design is smaller than the current pool but provides more room for decking and programs.

Among them are water aerobics, water sports/activities such as water basketball; water volleyball; swimming and diving lessons; lap lanes; splash pad activities; food and drink; event, movie and hangout space.

A place for families to cool off from the record-breaking heat is also top of mind.

"Not everyone can afford a pool in the backyard and that's quite literally the main purpose of a community pool," Diaz said. "Who doesn't want to sit by a pool and cool off on a hot day especially now where we're getting closer to sunset and it's still 90 degrees it seems like."

Melissa Alvarez, who is visiting from Connecticut with her family, said: "A lot of the kids like the pool and they like to go in the ocean but after an hour or two they like to go in the pool."

She said a beachside amenity like a pool would bring in more tourism.

“Looking at the building, it’s a great building and I think it would be wonderful to open it,” Alvarez said.



The City Commission is looking into reworking project details such as the placement of the splashpad and food service portions of the project.

There’s no timeline one when the pool could reopen.



