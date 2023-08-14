People continue to stay cool during repeat days of extreme heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Amid daily heat advisories by the National Weather Service, including one Monday in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coat, people are seeking ways to cool off while indoors.

And with schools back open Monday, it was a good idea to go to the pools, water fountains or beaches Sunday.

Lisa White, who is one of the many individuals trying to stay cool this weekend, said she paid $5 to use the pool in the village of Wellington. She described it as a cheap option, but was frustrated the lightning and rain stopped her from using the facilities.

"Staying in your cars and waiting after you paid and then waiting for the weather to changing and stuff," she described “…That’s what sucks."

Leo Nebeskiy said he went to the splash pad on Celmatis Street to keep his 2-year-old daughter cool Sunday afternoon.

"It’s just so you keep them entertained and still cool off," he said. "Because they want to run around. They want to do their own thing. But, they have to get wet."

Nebeskiy also said they put fans on their 1-month-old baby and kept the stroller open.

