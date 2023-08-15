City of Lake Worth Beach seeking to improve golf course

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — At 90 years young, Samuel Manfre is a regular at the Lake Worth Beach golf course. He said he plays more than 18 holes of golf a day.

"I usually walk," he said.

Manfre said the course needs work.

"The back isn't bad; the back is good," he said. "It's the front that needs a lot, a lot of work."

The scenic 18-hole, 6,100-yard, par-71 course is located along 1.2 miles of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The city of Lake Worth Beach is looking to put some love into their tee-boxes, greens, clubhouse, sand traps and update the irrigation system on the course.

Brian Van Pelt/WPTV Leisure Services Director Lauren Bennett explains how much improvements to the golf course would cost.

"We're estimating around 2 to $2.5 million to bring it up to some nice playable standards," Leisure Services Director Lauren Bennett said.

Bennett said they would like to start work off season. Once they get the funds, they will start to put the puzzle pieces together.

"Oct. 1 is the start of our new fiscal year, and so, if our commission decides to approve it, we will definitely start the ball rolling then," she said.

Manfre said he has high hopes for the place.

"I would like to see it come back to what it was," he said.

Bennett said the course is on schedule to do nearly 50,000 rounds and make the city nearly $2 million this year.