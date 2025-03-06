PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw addressed the future of immigration enforcement when it comes to his office at a gathering organized by Hispanic Vote of Palm Beach County Community Leaders at the Sabor Latino Restaurant in Greenacres.

Bradshaw said he attended to eliminate fear in the community, stating his office will not be conducting immigration sweeps in Palm Beach County.

“I’m not doing immigration sweeps and that hasn’t changed,” Bradshaw said.

WATCH: What Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw says about statewide immigration sweeps

Sheriff addresses how the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will handle immigration policy moving forward

Last week, Governor Ron Desantis announced a new federal agreement allowing local and state law enforcement to collaborate with ICE.

Sheriff Bradshaw said his office will assist ICE only if they have a federal warrant out for undocumented immigrants.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of send your kids to school, go to the hospitals when you need to go, go to the grocery store, go wherever you want,” Bradshaw said.

Lake Worth Beach 'I don’t see nobody now': Fear grips Lake Worth Beach amid reports of ICE raids Vannia Joseph

We first told you about this last month, as some local businesses shut their doors following uncertainty.

“We’re after the bad guys,” Bradshaw said.

Renata Bozzetto, with Florida Immigration Coalition, is unsure about the sheriff’s response after he shared an example stating law enforcement may also detain other undocumented immigrants they come in contact with.

“Very conflicting right? Because the sheriff is here trying to assure the community that we are safe,” stated Bozzetto. “I don’t feel at ease I think if anything our work is even more important, more urgent, and needs to happen.”

Region Indian River County Peaceful protest in Vero Beach over ICE arrests, deportations Christy Waite

Sheriff Bradshaw said other sheriffs across the state are on the same page as he is when it comes to immigration enforcement.