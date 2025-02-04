Fear, uncertainty grip Lake Worth Beach amid reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A wave of fear is sweeping across parts of Palm Beach County as reports surface of increased immigration enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The heightened activity has led to business closures, a decline in foot traffic, and an overall sense of unease in the community.

Employee tells WPTV how retail shop has seen a dramatic drop in customers

Fear grips Lake Worth Beach amid reports of ICE raids

Over the past week, multiple businesses in Lake Worth Beach have shut their doors in solidarity with the Hispanic community. Pa Heladitos Shadday Ice Cream shop announced it would close on Feb. 3, citing support for the community in light of the ongoing raids. Other businesses have followed suit, as fear spreads among residents and workers.

Latin Work Wear, a normally bustling retail shop, has seen a dramatic drop in customers. Store employee Ana Velasquez described an eerie emptiness.

"Nobody’s coming, today, just three people," Velasquez said. "All the businesses today are closed, you see the barbershop, nobody came to work."

She confirmed that ICE agents have been visible in the area, which has driven away many of the local day laborers and shoppers.

"I don’t see nobody now," Velasquez added. "Around 40 to 50 people used to stand on the corner of the street, and they don’t come here anymore."

Landscaper says 3 employees taken into custody during joint operation

Landscaper says 3 employees taken into custody during raid

A worker at El Bodegon Supermarket also reported a noticeable decline in customers after witnessing migrants being taken into custody at the Home Depot on Lake Worth Road.

"They came in regular cars and rushed people and put them on the ground," said Hector Trujillo, who frequents the area looking for gig work.

The impact of the reported ICE activity has even extended to local food assistance programs. Volunteers at the First Presbyterian Food Bank said the number of people seeking food has sharply declined over the past week.

"They all got scared and left, so we were left with about 60 boxes of food that we had packed," said Susan Ona, a volunteer with the food bank.

City officials acknowledge the growing concern but emphasize their limited authority over federal immigration enforcement.

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Reinaldo Diaz issued a statement addressing the community's concern:

“Lake Worth Beach has a strong bond with our Central American community, but that is in turmoil right now due to the harmful rhetoric being openly shared, targeted policy changes, and now the threat of deportation breaking apart families.”

While the city has heard reports of increased ICE activity, officials have not been able to confirm specific details. WPTV has reached out to the ICE Miami field office for further information and is awaiting a response.

As the uncertainty continues, many in the community remain on edge, wondering how these enforcement actions will reshape the fabric of their neighborhood.