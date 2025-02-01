Peaceful protest in Vero over ICE arrests and deportations

VERO BEACH, FL — Saturday morning around 100 protestors gathered in Vero Beach to protest the recent deportation efforts by President Donald Trump.

Protestors were waving flags, holding signs, and chanting "Stop the Hate".

Protestors say over the last few days they have been racially profiled by police and ICE. They want to show their support for immigrants in our community. They tell WPTV that despite the difference of opinion on illegal immigration they want people to know that not all of them are criminals. Many of them are hardworking members of our society and they deserve to be treated fairly.

Protestors tell WPTV's Christy Waite that they have a message for President Donald Trump.

"Make it easier for people who have been here for many years to get citizenship. There are people who have spend thousands of dollars and have still been denied," said Maribel Contreras

"Over the last few days, we have been getting racially profiled by our police department and ICE. It's been a very frightening time for our community. We just want to show our support for those who don't have a voice," said Elizabeth Gallegos/Protest Organizer.

Gallegos said this was the first protest that she has organized and she was surprised by the turnout.