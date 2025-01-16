Pickleball players at Greenacres park say homeless creating unsanitary conditions

GREENACRES, Fla. — Despite increased efforts to prevent people from sleeping in public, residents say part of a Greenacres park has at times become a homeless hangout.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia looked into the issue on Thursday and found out why some say it's creating unsanitary conditions.

Those who use the pickleball courts at Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park along Jog Road in Greenacres said it's not uncommon for someone to sleep near the courts overnight, leaving behind trash and what they say are unsanitary conditions.

Kathy and Larry Robinson play at the courts three days a week. They said starting around Thanksgiving sanitation concerns grew after they found puddles of urine at the courts.

WPTV Kathy and Larry Robinson said they have to clean the court every day.

"We're dealing with a homeless gentleman that spends the night," Kathy Robinson said. "He leaves us an area of urine every day."

Given a recent change in Florida law to crack down on camping and sleeping in public, the Robinsons are seeking help to remedy the problem, saying they're stepping in to clean up the area.

"When we get here in the morning, the first thing we do is take bleach and throw down bleach all in front of the bench where he's urinated," Kathy Robinson said. "Then we have bottles of water that we throw out and then we take a broom and broom it all away."

Opponents of the Florida law have argued the new measure criminalizes homelessness.

The residents that WPTV spoke with said they recognize the need for more resources but contend that the park should not be an option.

"Treat them with dignity," park visitor Bill Wallace said. "Treat them as people and talk to them."

The city of Greenacres said they are aware of the people sleeping in the park and are addressing it with the help of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The city also said the courts are scheduled to be pressure washed Friday morning.