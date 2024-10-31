How could mini cottages help with homelessness in Palm Beach County?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working to find answers for many of you who are having trouble paying your bills and may be facing homelessness.

It's a big issue as Nov. 1 marks one month since the state launched a new law that stops people from sleeping overnight in public spaces.

"We haven't really had any pushback if people are reminded that they can't sleep overnight," said Tammy Fields, the assistant county administrator for Palm Beach County.

Fields said since the public sleeping ban went into effect, the county has gotten 199 calls for services and in the last two months helped nearly 100 people find shelter to sleep.

Numbers that Fields said are pretty consistent, but change depending on the weather conditions.

"What are the biggest questions that people are asking about, what are the biggest concerns?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

Palm Beach County Florida's new homeless law goes into effect Joel Lopez

"I think one of the things we've seen is more people are calling trying to prevent homelessness," said Fields. "Those who are having some economic issues and they're afraid that they may be using their housing and are calling to see what assistance may be available. A lot of people who are homeless are people who work full time."

She said Palm Beach County shelters are near capacity, and that they're looking into mini cottages to help some of the 2,000+ people in the county without a roof over their heads.

"We need to get to work," said Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs.

She said they’re looking to build the mini cottages on industrial or commercial areas, not residential.

"We're committed to helping them, we just want to do it in the most efficient way, most compassionate way," said Sachs.

She said funding will come from federal grants, and said it wont cost the taxpayers or county any money.

"Families can live together, in a small little cottage surrounded by social services, if it's a family it's going to be close to a school with a school bus, transit corridor right there, with social services, foodbanks to take care of the families with career source to help them find jobs. With the job will come more money, with more money will come permanent housing for them," said Sachs.

The number of units will depend on the land size.

Palm Beach County How much will it cost? Palm Beach Co. prepares to enforce new homeless law Joel Lopez

According to Sachs the clock is ticking as January first, cities as well as counties can be sued for every homeless person who is still on the streets.

"The idea of getting the homeless into their own homes is important, it's a challenge for us here in Palm Beach County, because we don't have a lot of time," said Sachs. "We are working on this as diligently as we can."

Last month, WPTV learned that the county is spending nearly $800,000 for overnight park rangers to patrol county parks where people may be sleeping.

According to Fields, they're still in the process of hiring rangers and have put up signage through county parks for services if someone is without shelter.

If you are in need of shelter or assistance please call 1-833-442-9455.