GREENACRES, Fla. — A Palm Beach County business owner says the deadly Learjet crash along Military Trail left her shop inaccessible for 11 days, costing her thousands of dollars.

But when Denise Casselman applied for a county grant designed to help businesses impacted by the crash, she was denied.

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Learjet crash cost this business thousands, but county denies grant

Casselman, who owns the Auto Care Center with her husband, contacted WPTV after she said she struggled to get answers about why her business was left outside the county's grant boundaries.

"It means a lot," Casselman said of the business. "It's a family business. My husband, me, and my son run it."

Casselman's family has been operating the Auto Care Center at its current location for 15 years after spending another 10 years just a few blocks away.

"We pride ourselves on integrity," she added. "We don't do any advertising. We rely strictly on word of mouth, and we have a great following."

Casselman says the problem is that while her business was affected by the road closures after the crash, its location falls outside the boundaries Palm Beach County established for its grant program.

Now time is of the essence, and she hopes the county can reconsider her application.

"Because that grant was first come, first served, I didn't want to lose my place in line for that grant based on a possible clerical error," she said.

County says grant boundaries were intentionally smaller

Palm Beach County's Housing and Economic Development Department says the boundary was not a clerical error.

In its latest response to WPTV, it confirmed the Auto Care Center application was deemed ineligible because the business is outside the approved program boundaries.

The county said those boundaries were never intended to include the entire area affected by the crash investigation's road closures. Instead, officials focused on a smaller area immediately surrounding the crash site where, based on information from officials at the scene, closures were expected to last longer.

"We should be entitled to some grant money too because we did lose probably anywhere from $5 to $10,000 during those 11 days," she said.

Region C Palm Beach County Businesses impacted by Learjet crash can apply for $5K grants Scott Sutton

'No vehicles could come in here'

For an auto repair business, Casselman said losing vehicle access essentially meant losing the ability to do business.

"My business is auto repair. No vehicles could come in here," she said. "We had to ask customers to go to competition because we couldn't service them."

The timing made the potential losses particularly difficult, she said, because flooding in the area meant more drivers could have needed repairs.

"We had a lot of flooding in Palm Beach County, a lot in this area, and people did have their cars stranded and needed them looked at and we couldn't do it," Casselman said.

Casselman said the crash itself was only about three blocks from her business and argues officials could have opened up her portion of the roadway much quicker but didn't.

Other businesses apply for help

When WPTV first reported on the grant program, we spoke with Eddie Rivera, owner of Señor Lechon along Military Trail. His restaurant had been open for only about three months when the Learjet crash forced the business to close for more than a week.

Rivera estimates he lost $30,000 to $40,000 during the shutdown, which was especially difficult with 15 employees relying on the restaurant and expenses continuing even while customers couldn't get through.

"Financially wise, it's been a pretty economical impact, considering we've got 15 employees and we've got a lot of businesses in the area," Rivera told WPTV at the time.

WPTV caught up with Rivera again today. He told us he has applied for the county grant and is scheduled to meet with county officials this week.

27 applications approved, nearly $139,000 remains

The county's Military Trail Business Interruption Grant Program was created with $250,000 to help eligible businesses affected by the crash and road closure, with grants capped at $5,000.

Palm Beach County told WPTV it has received 79 applications from businesses interested in the grant program.

Of those, 27 have been approved, with $111,098 awarded. Another 20 were determined to be ineligible, while 32 applications remain in various stages of review.

The county says $138,901 remains available.

For now, however, the county has not decided to expand its program boundaries. Officials said they are first working through applications submitted by businesses located within the approved area.

Casselman believes the county should take a second look.

"I think they should reach out and rather than just shutting you off saying you're not on this piece of paper, the map," she said. "They should have taken a few minutes, a few days, say we're working on it and look and see, yes, they were impacted, and then accept our applications."

Casselman said the impact extends beyond her own shop.

"I'm not doing this to promote my business or anything," she said. "There's a grocery store to the south of me that they were, in fact, impacted. They could not get any customers, and you think about the local community that uses that grocery store."

Application officially denied

Casselman confirmed to WPTV that the county put its decision on her application in writing.

Casselman said she's now waiting to see whether county officials will reconsider the boundaries.

"I'm waiting right now to hear from the county administrator to see if I will be included in that first area due to the lack of, um, understanding what actually happened when the roads were closed," she said. "So I'm leaving that open. Hopefully they'll make it right. If not, I'll just have to accept it and I'll be out that money."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

