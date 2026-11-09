NTSB recovers cockpit voice recorder from Learjet that crashed near Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — Federal investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Learjet 60 that crashed near Greenacres earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a Monday evening post on X that investigators found the cockpit voice recorder, commonly known as a CVR, at the site of the plane's initial impact.

PREVIOUS REPORT: NTSB completes most on-scene work related to crash

NTSB completes most on-scene work in Learjet crash

The recorder has been sent to the NTSB's Vehicle Recorders Laboratory in Washington, D.C., where it is being evaluated.

Cockpit voice recorders can provide investigators with information about sounds and conversations inside an aircraft’s cockpit leading up to a crash.

The NTSB also announced that excavation work at the initial impact site has been completed.

The Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres on Nov. 1.

The NTSB did not provide additional details about what may have been captured on the recorder or when information from its examination could become available.

The agency said Sunday that it had completed most of its on-scene investigative work.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.