NTSB completes most on-scene work in Greenacres Learjet crash investigation

GREENACRES, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board has completed most of its on-scene investigative work following the deadly Nov. 1 Learjet 60 crash near Greenacres, though excavation of the impact site remains underway.

The NTSB said in a Sunday evening post on X that investigators have cleared several areas involved in the investigation, including the Green Acres Mobile Home Community, Reading Truck, Silver Oaks Plaza, Value Store It Self Storage and John I. Leonard High School.

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Investigators have recovered and identified numerous portions of the aircraft, including components from both wings and engines, the flight deck, vertical and horizontal stabilizers, the left elevator, sections of the ailerons and multiple flap track assemblies.

Some of the recovered components have been sent to NTSB laboratories in Washington, D.C., for further examination.

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NTSB asks public to report debris

As investigators continue their work, the NTSB urges anyone who finds debris believed to be from the crash not to keep, move, alter or throw it away.

Anyone who has found or collected possible wreckage should contact the agency at witness@ntsb.gov to arrange for its recovery. The NTSB is asking people to include a photograph of the debris in the email, if possible.

The agency said recovering all available wreckage is critical to determining what caused the crash.

While most of the NTSB's on-scene investigative activities are complete, excavation at the impact site continues.

Community members looking for information about ongoing recovery operations can visit Palm Beach County's website.