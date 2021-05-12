Watch
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds new conference in Fort Myers

WBBH, NBC News Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a news conference in Fort Myers on May 12, 2021.
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 12, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday evening in Fort Myers at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates.

DeSantis spoke earlier in the day in Tarpon Spring where he signed Senate Bill 1954 to prepare for rising sea levels and flooding.

He said the new law and program will enhance the state's efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores and coral reefs in the defense against sea-level rise.

"This legislation will allow us to build on historic investments and progress by ensuring communities have the resources they need for resilience planning and project implementation as well as creating a framework for a cohesive, coordinated approach to address the impacts of sea-level rise, intensified storms, and localized flooding," DeSantis said.

