Hundreds of gallons of untreated wastewater released in Palm Springs sewage spill

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — About 336,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released into a waterway after a 16-inch force main break in Palm Springs more than a week ago, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told WPTV via email Thursday.

The sewage spill happened on Feb. 20 at around 8 a.m. near 2459 S Congress Ave. in the L-9 canal.

According to a report released by the DEP, the village began to isolate the flow of sewage and contacted an emergency contractor to make the repair on the force main. Sewage flow was limited but could not be completely stopped by utilities staff, the report said. The emergency contractor fully stopped sewage flow the next day at around 12:30 p.m., more than 24 hours after the main break. The force main was repaired later that day at around 5:30 p.m.

On Feb. 22, the village of Palm Springs told WPTV they had repaired the sewer main break after the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health advisory in the area due to the wastewater spill into the canal.

Days after the sewage spill, WPTV's Joel Lopez spoke with residents in the area who complained about the "terrible" smell in their neighborhood.

"I think they take too much time, I don't know what they doing, but it smells like terrible, terrible," Maria Ordaz, who lives houses down from where the spill happened, told Lopez. "When I go out of my house, I'm like, 'Oh my God. What's that smell?'"

The DEP said booms were placed both up and downstream from the break to aid in the temporary containment of the spilled wastewater, which was then pumped out and recovered into the wastewater treatment system. Vacuum trucks have removed more than 345,000 gallons of impacted surface waters as part of these efforts, according to the DEP.

A no-swim advisory remains in effect for the nearby waterways in the area.

Water sampling at multiple points within the canal and connecting surface waters also remains ongoing to monitor bacteria levels, the DEP said.