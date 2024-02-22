Palm Springs repairs sewer main break after health advisory issued for wastewater spill

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The village of Palm Springs has repaired a sewer main break after the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health advisory in the area due to a wastewater spill into a canal.

The village said on Tuesday the spillwas from the L9 canal near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Greenbrier Drive but has since been repaired.

"The leak has been successfully contained, and the damaged pipe has been effectively fixed, with the main now fully repaired," Palm Springs Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Lauren Bennett told WPTV Thursday in an update via email.

As a result of the sewer main break, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health advisory and a no swimming advisory on Tuesday for the canal in Palm Springs and possibly the Lake Clarke waterway.

The village said it is now actively working to "address any environmental impacts resulting from the incident," and that "efforts are underway to remove deceased fish from the vicinity, ensuring the restoration of normal ecological conditions in the area."

In addition to removing dead fish from the area, the village is deploying specialized vac trucks in targeted areas to remove solids from the affected water bodies.

The village of Palm Springs said it is also conducting water sampling to assess water quality in the area and ensure the safety of the surrounding environment.

Additionally, aeration systems have been strategically positioned downstream from the break to enhance water quality and promote natural recovery processes.

For further updates or assistance, residents are encouraged to continue monitoring official channels, including the Village website and social media platforms.