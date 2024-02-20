Health advisory issued after wastewater spill in Palm Springs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday issued a health advisory, including no swimming, for a canal in Palm Springs and possibly the Lake Clarke waterway after a recent wastewater spill into an unnamed canal.

Drinking water is not affected, the agency said.

The agency said the spill was near 2559 Congress Ave.

Besides the no-swim advisory, there is no irrigation from these waterways for residents and visitors near the area.

Until further information is known regarding possible bacterial contamination, people are urged to take precautions when in contact with the waterways.

The Village of Palm Springs is coordinating testing and cleanup actions with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Water contaminated with elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to humans, including gastrointestinal issues, the health agency said.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water in this area should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking. Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to disease.

For more information about the potential health effects of wastewater overflow, Floridians are encouraged to contact DOH-Palm Beach at 561-837-5900 or chd50contactus@flhealth.gov

