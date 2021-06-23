Florida Department of Health issues warning letter to West Palm Beach following recent water advisory

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The fallout continues after West Palm Beach issued a water advisory last month that impacted elderly residents and children.

The advisory was issued May 28 after water test results showed the presence of the toxin cylindrospermosin. It wasn't lifted until almost a week later after samples taken June 1-2 showed toxin levels below health advisory limits.

The timeline of when the public should have notified has been under scrutiny from the Florida Department of Health.

State health officials said they should have been notified by the city soon after cylindrospermosin was detected in the water supply on May 19.

The Florida Department of Health sent a warning letter Tuesday to Poonam Kalkat, West Palm Beach's director of Public Utilities, outlining that the city possibly violated the law when handling the recent water problems and other issues.

The letter states that data provided by the city since August 2016 shows cylindrospermosin was detected in 55 samples collected "at the point of entry into the distribution system."

The department of health says the city failed to report those detections in accordance with Florida administrative code.

The letter also references a possible violation in the delay of issuing the public water advisory after cylindrospermosin was detected in water samples collected May 17-26.

The Florida Department of Health says the violation of code rules may result in liability for damages and civil penalties.

The letter says that Kalkat has 15 days to contact the department after receiving the warning letter to arrange a meeting to discuss the matter.

Mayor Keith James previously said the city will use this situation as a learning experience and work to do better to improve the city's water quality, including creating a task force.