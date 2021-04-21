Boynton Beach latest South Florida city to reduce use of Styrofoam, promote environmental awareness

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Earth Day is on Thursday and Boynton Beach is doing its part to help preserve our delicate environment.

Commissioners in Boynton Beach unanimously passed a measure Tuesday night to eliminate Styrofoam and polystyrene foam products on city property and city facilities.

The ordinance entails the following changes to city programs and services:

Modification to city contracts, leases, special event permits, and concession agreements to prohibit the use and distribution of polystyrene foam food ware and unencapsulated polystyrene foam products (e.g., coolers, ice chests, pool or beach toys) by city contractors and temporary vendors in city facilities and on city property; and the use of balloons and confetti in outdoor areas of city property

Development of a voluntary pledge for facility rental agreements to discourage the use of polystyrene foam food ware and unencapsulated polystyrene foam products from all city property and facilities; and the use of balloons and confetti from outdoor city facilities. Individuals who take the pledge will receive discounted facility rental rates

A public education and outreach campaign for at least 12 months to inform affected persons/entities and to assist with identifying alternatives to polystyrene foam food ware and other banned items

Enforcement of the prohibition after a 12-month educational period

The move comes as more cities and municipalities across South Florida implement changes to reduce waste and work to preserve the environment.

Delray Beach passed a resolution in October encouraging businesses to limit their polystyrene use.

Coral Gables stopped purchasing products made of expanded polystyrene following an ordinance in 2016.

Hollywood enacted an ordinance in 2018 that banned the use of nonbiodegradable containers and plastic packaging.

Also, St. Lucie County has a foam processing center that can recycle Styrofoam, one of only three facilities in Florida.

