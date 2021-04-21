Watch
Boynton Beach City Commissioners approve ban on polystyrene foam products

It also bans balloons and confetti in outdoor areas
Posted at 11:14 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 23:14:21-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach City Commissioners approved Tuesday a ban on polystyrene.

The ordinance prohibits the use and distribution of polystyrene foam food ware and unencapsulated polystyrene foam products on city property and city facilities.

It also bans balloons and confetti in outdoor areas.

According to a news release, businesses can receive discounted facility rentals for taking the pledge to eliminate styrofoam.

There will be a 12-month educational period.

Fines will not be enforced within the first year.

