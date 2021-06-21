Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for parts of Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health alert Monday for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in some areas of Palm Beach County.

Officials said water samples taken June 15 showed the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins.

The alert covers the Pahokee Marina and the C-51 canal -S155 upstream. The Pahokee Marina has been seeing algae blooms over the past few months, prompting its closure in April during the cleanup.

WPTV Health alert sign posted at the C-51 canal at S-155 spillway on June 7, 2021.

A separate health alert was also issued June 7 for the C-51 canal after samples found toxins in the water.

Officials say to not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

If you come into contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, officials say to wash your skin and clothing.

Experts say residents should contact their veterinarian if they believe their pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae contaminated water.