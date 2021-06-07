Toxic algae on C-51 canal prompts health alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Monday after toxic blue-green algae was found on the C-51 canal in Palm Beach County.

RELATED: What's the difference between algae and toxic algae?

Officials said the alert is in effect for the following areas:

C-51 bridge at Southern Boulevard and Military Trail

C-51 bridge at Forrest Hill Boulevard and Interstate 95

C-51 canal at S-155 spillway (upstream)

The advisory was prompted after a water sample taken June 2 found toxins.

The canal has been plagued by algae issues since at least last month.

Area residents previously described the problems as "horrible" and said the algae has been spreading.

Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

