Biden administration announces $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Biden administration announced Wednesday a historic amount of funding will be allocated to Everglades restoration.

Florida will receive $1.1 billion in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which President Biden signed into law on Nov. 15.

According to a statement on the White House website, this is the largest single investment ever to restore and revitalize the Everglades in Florida.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida, applauded the announcement.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Biden, Florida will be receiving the biggest infusion of federal funding for Everglades restoration projects in our state's history," Frankel said. "The Everglades is a beautiful and delicate ecosystem that serves as drinking water for more than eight million Floridians and home to hundreds of endangered plant and animal species. This new funding will significantly boost efforts to make sure that this unique and vibrant environment is kept alive and thriving for future generations."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $11.6 billion for Army Corps of Engineers construction projects, including the $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty In this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 photo, a purple gallinule walks on lily pads while searching for food in Everglades National Park, near Flamingo, Fla.

Frankel said the funding is in addition to the $350 million set aside for the project in the fiscal year 2022 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, who co-chairs the Everglades Caucus with U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, released the following statement about the new funding.

"The Everglades is the lifeblood of South Florida, and this historic funding commitment by the Biden Administration will ensure we can much more aggressively move to restore and protect the natural sheet flow of water that is the largest environmental restoration project in American history. The Florida Everglades is a vital source of drinking water and essential to combat climate change and this massive infusion of funding will have the added benefit of creating more jobs," Wasserman Schultz said. "This is enormous news, and allows us to set a course for quicker completion of the world's largest ecosystem restoration project. It will enable the construction of resilient and multi-benefit projects that will increase the carbon sequestration capacity of the ecosystem and protect our communities and local economies for generations to come."

In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 photo, a Florida red-bellied turtle moves in to eat the flower of a lily pad in Everglades National Park, near Flamingo, Fla.

The Everglades Foundation said they are pleased that the federal government is working to preserve the unique ecosystem.

"The Everglades Foundation applauds the federal government's significant commitment of $1.1 billion for Everglades restoration. For too long, the residents of South Florida have suffered as a result of toxic discharges, algae blooms, fish kills, economic losses and a parched Everglades National Park. In order to maximize the environmental benefits to be achieved by Everglades restoration, the Army Corps of Engineers should direct the funding toward construction of the vital [Everglades Agricultural Area] EAA Reservoir," said Everglades Foundation CEO Eric Eikenberg. "This reservoir will benefit all of South Florida, slashing harmful discharges to the coastal estuaries while providing the water desperately needed for America's Everglades and Florida Bay. Furthermore, the EAA Reservoir will boost the carbon sequestration capacity of 3 million acres in the remaining Everglades wetlands. This vital project will also protect the drinking water supply for millions of Floridians. We look forward to working with the Corps and the bipartisan Florida Congressional Delegation to ensure this historic funding achieves the goals of Everglades restoration to store, cleanse and flow freshwater to America’s Everglades and Florida Bay."



The Biden-Harris Administration said the infusion in cash for the Everglades is part of $14 billion in funding this fiscal year for more than 500 projects across 52 states and territories.

Wednesday's announcement did not please every Florida lawmaker. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida, blasted the decision, saying it doesn't include funding for the EAA reservoir that he's advocated.