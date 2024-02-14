What would discharges mean for Martin County?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — People in and round Martin County are anxiously awaiting whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will announce discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie Estuary.

The Army Corps wouldn't comment on changes but said an announcement will be coming Wednesday.

Army Corps considering discharges from Lake Okeechobee to St. Lucie Estuary

The current water level at Lake Okeechobee is at 16.38 feet, which is about 2 feet higher than they would like the lake to be ahead of the rainy season.

The Army Corps of Engineers can open and two dams, which can poison Treasure Coast waters with Lake Okeechoee water that can contain pollutants and toxic algae.

In 2021, a toxic algae bloom took hold in Pahokee, forcing tourists to stay away and businesses to temporarily shut down.

The Florida Oceanogrpahic Society and Everglades Foundation groups told WPTV that they've been in contact with the Army Corps.

Mary Perry, the executive director and CEO of the Florida Oceanographic Society, said: “Any kind of water release to the estuaries right now particularly going into the spawning season in March for oysters and seagrass growing season and so forth is not good because you put too much artificial fresh water into the brackish water estuaries and it really affects those habitats.”

Orlando Acevedo, who was fishing at Sandsprit Park with his 12-year-old son, asked: "How long it's going to be, how much will they do it and what's the plan for the future?"

The duo said it's a father-son tradition they do on a weekly basis.

"There's good species out here is snook, sheepshead are in season now," Acevedo said. "If it impacts the water and the fish what are we going to do?"

According to the South Florida Water Management District, rainy season for south Florida ismid-May through October, which is when the sunshine state gets 70% of its annual rainfall.

"How have you seen the difference in water quality when they start discharging water out of Lake Okeechobee?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"It’s like night and day, you can see the bottom one day when they don’t do it, the next day it’s just murky you can’t see anything," said Thomas Saporito, who was enjoying the sunset with his dog and friend Steve Keane.

The two would like to see the Army Corps discharge the water south.

"When are they going to finish the huge ponds that they’re supposed to make to dump that stuff into?" Keane asked.

Thomas Saporito was enjoying the sunset with his dog and friend Steve Keane in Martin County.



They’d also like to ask if there’s going to be more water quality testing to protect those in and out of the water.

“That should be the number one priority and warn people about health hazards about going in that water and eating fish from there," Saporito said.

