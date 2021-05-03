Algae spotted on canal side of Port Mayaca Lock

PORT MAYACA, Fla. — Algae problems continue along the waterways in and around Lake Okeechobee.

Potentially toxic blue-green algae was spotted Monday afternoon on the canal side of the Port Mayaca Lock.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County issued a health advisory last month near the lock because of the presence of algae.

Potentially toxic blue-green algae on the canal side of the Port Mayaca lock Monday. ⁦@WPTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/ciJE7TB9O4 — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) May 3, 2021

Algae prompted the closure of the Pahokee Marina last week while crews worked to cleanup the toxic mess.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday they are still concerned by the high water levels on Lake Okeechobee but have refrained from discharges into the St. Lucie Estuary as the dry season continues.

Residents are reminded that exposure to toxic algae may cause gastrointestinal effects if swallowed and an irritation or rash if touched or inhaled.

Experts say swimming in water with blue-green algae blooms may cause ear, eye and skin reactions, hay fever symptoms and diarrhea.

