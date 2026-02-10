'We have a slogan, but we don't have a policy': Former Florida lawmaker criticizes property tax relief plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The push for property tax reform in Florida is now in a waiting period, with lawmakers still apparently trying to work out a plan to save homeowners money.

The debate has captured taxpayers' attention as they grapple with costs rising faster than incomes. However, concrete policy details remain scarce despite ongoing legislative efforts.

"We've seen no action from the legislature to get a single plan yet," former House Speaker Paul Renner told WPTV during a Tuesday visit to West Palm Beach as he ramps up his campaign in the Florida governor's race. "We've been talking about it for a year and a half, so they're failing to do that."

Lawmakers in the Florida House of Representatives have moved along three bills that would individually phase out property taxes in 10 years, raise the homestead exemption and limit assessment increases.

If approved, the legislation would face a referendum vote in November, but so far, there's been no indication from the governor or Senate leadership that they support the measures.

Criticism has been sharp on Florida's counties and cities for raising property taxes over the last several years, and the state's chief financial officer has singled out some counties, accusing them of overspending.

Renner advocates for a more measured approach, suggesting rolling back tax levels to 2024 rates as an interim solution.

"I've called on in the interim, in the meantime, in a couple of days, do the one thing that can be done legislatively with a super majority, it was done 20 years ago, to rollback the level of taxes for everyone, businesses, renters, homestead, everyone to 2024 rates," Renner said.

Jeff Brandes, a former state senator and head of the Florida Policy Project, criticized the current approach as lacking substance.

"I think what we have is a bumper sticker, we have a slogan, but we don't have a policy," Brandes said. "We haven't even seen the back of a napkin that shows how this will work, let alone a full, responsible plan that lays out the intricacies of this. We also know it will bankrupt some cities and counties."

Lawmakers have just four weeks left in the current session to work to pass legislation. Otherwise, some are suggesting a special session may be called later this year to address the property tax issue.

