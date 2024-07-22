Local Democrats support Biden's decision to step down, throw support behind Kamala Harris

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three Palm Beach County elected officials had praise for President Joe Biden and his decision to not seek re-election.

They also say they support the idea of Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president.

For the past three weeks, we've seen an almost daily dose of Democrats in Congress call on President Joe Biden to step aside.

I asked Palm Beach U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., if she considered joining the chorus of those asking the same of the President.

"Even in a bad debate day, Joe Biden is far superior to Donald Trump, so no, I never thought about asking him to step aside, said Congresswoman Frankel, who called the president's decision bittersweet. "I always thought it would be his choice. And I thought he would do what is right for the country."

Many feared Biden couldn't defeat Donald Trump.

"I've been concerned," said state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, who saw trouble for her own Democratic Party in Palm Beach County.

Last year, Republicans took control of the Palm Beach County Commission, and two years ago Gov. Ron DeSantis became the first Republican in several years to win the county in the governor's race.

"I was very concerned that Palm Beach County did go for DeSantis but I see some real changes now that we are able to get our voters out," Berman said.

Biden endorsed Harris to become the next Democratic Party nominee.

Frankel, Berman and state Sen. Bobby Powell, are on board.

"If there ever was a time in this country where we needed somebody like Kamala Harris, this is the time," Powell, D-West Palm Beach, said. "This is absolutely the time."

"I think everyone is going to coalesce around her, we're seeing it very quickly and I do believe she is going to be at the top of the ticket," Berman added.

"I am supporting Kamala Harris and I suspect you will see a groundswell of support for her," Frankel said.