Palm Beach County voters react to President Biden dropping out of race

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s ending his reelection bid, voters in Palm Beach County are chiming in.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache listened to local voters on both sides who reacted to the announcement.

“I found out on social media probably like a lot of people and I felt sad. Disappointed," stated democrat voter Laura Lippo. "But I also felt hopeful that this would unite our party and we could hopefully make some positive change.”

Lippo said she wants to see a woman in the white house who fights for women's rights.

Meanwhile republicans said this was the best decision Joe Biden could have made.

“For me it was a firm no, just seeing him degrade on the stage and his responses," said republican voter, Nicole Roesch. "We see it in older people in our lives and it’s just, you have to make the call what’s best for the American people."