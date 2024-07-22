Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

US Rep. Lois Frankel on Biden's withdrawal, Harris' prospects

"I think you're going to see a groundswell of support for her," Frankel said of VP Harris
"For me, this has alway been about a choice," Frankel said of Biden stepping down.
Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D) 22nd District
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 22, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., represents Florida's 22nd District and is now running for her seventh term.

She has been a Democrat longtime supporter and political ally of President Joe Biden and called his decision to quit the race "bittersweet."

Politics

'This is absolutely the time:' Local Dems throw support behind Kamala Harris

Dave Bohman
12:02 PM, Jul 22, 2024

In this interview with WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman, Frankel discusses Biden's departure, Vice President Kamala Harris, and if she considered joining fellow Democrats in Congress in asking the president to step aside.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.