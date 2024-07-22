US Rep. Lois Frankel on Biden's withdrawal, Harris' prospects

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., represents Florida's 22nd District and is now running for her seventh term.

She has been a Democrat longtime supporter and political ally of President Joe Biden and called his decision to quit the race "bittersweet."

Politics 'This is absolutely the time:' Local Dems throw support behind Kamala Harris Dave Bohman

In this interview with WPTV Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman, Frankel discusses Biden's departure, Vice President Kamala Harris, and if she considered joining fellow Democrats in Congress in asking the president to step aside.