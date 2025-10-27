Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order to fill vacant House District 87 seat in Palm Beach County

Seat has been vacant since Aug. 19 after former Rep. Mike Caruso became court clerk and comptroller
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order calling for a special election to fill House District 87, which has been vacant for the past two months.

The seat became vacant after former Rep. Mike Caruso resigned in August to become Palm Beach County's new court clerk and comptroller.

Candidate files lawsuit to compel Gov. DeSantis to call special election

House District 87 covers a large area of coastal Palm Beach County.

Four candidates plan to run for the seat: two Democrats and two Republicans.

WPTV spoke to one of those candidates, Emily Gregory, earlier this month after she filed a lawsuit to compel DeSantis to call a special election. The seat has been vacant since Aug. 19.

The governor's executive order states that a special primary election will be held Jan. 13, 2026, followed by a special election on March 24, if necessary.

Read the full executive order below:


