Mike Caruso appointed by DeSantis to become Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A loyal supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis has been appointed to become Palm Beach County's new court clerk and comptroller.

Mike Caruso, a Delray Beach resident, was sworn in by 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Glenn Kelley via Zoom at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The certified public accountant resigned Monday after serving in the Florida Legislature for seven years. As a state lawmaker, he represented Districts 89 and 87 during his tenure. His term was due to end in 2026.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Florida," Caruso said in a statement. "I am deeply thankful to my constituents for their trust, my colleagues for their partnership, and most especially Gov. Ron DeSantis for the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Palm Beach County in this important capacity."

The former state representative started his first day as clerk by administering the Oath of Deputy Clerk to more than 200 clerk employees, allowing them to act on his behalf as Deputy Clerks on court and county transactions that require a clerk's signature.

Caruso was scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon with members of the clerk leadership team and with Florida's Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, who is visiting Palm Beach County.

Amid the GOP infighting during this year's Florida legislative session, Caruso remained a loyal backer of the governor while calling out House Speaker Daniel Perez, saying the speaker's priorities were "misguided" and "misdirected" in one social media post earlier this year.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller oversees county finances and records, including marriage licenses, court documents, financial reports and real estate records.

Caruso replaces outgoing Clerk Joseph Abruzzo, who was selected as county administrator in June.