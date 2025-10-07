House District 87 candidate Emily Gregory files lawsuit to compel Gov. DeSantis to call special election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida House District 87, which spans a wide swath of coastal Palm Beach County, has been vacant since former Rep. Mike Caruso resigned in August to become the county's new court clerk and comptroller.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to call a special election to fill the seat, prompting a lawsuit to be filed Tuesday by Emily Gregory, one of the candidates seeking the office.

"As residents face skyrocketing property insurance, rising costs of living, and underfunded schools, House District 87 has been left without a voice in Tallahassee," Gregory said in a statement. "Our families deserve representation during the 2026 legislative session."

The seat has been vacant since Aug. 18 after DeSantis appointed Caruso to take over the county's clerk and comptroller job.

Gregory, a Democrat who lives in Jupiter, said this is causing 114,648 voters in the district to be without an elected representative.

"The Governor's failure — inaction longer than any of his predecessors in known history, leaves the district's constituents without representation and threatens to deprive them of a voice in the halls of the Capitol during the 2026 session set to begin in January," the lawsuit says.

Gregory is asking the court to issue a writ of mandamus to compel DeSantis to call a special election to fill the vacant seat, "with an election occurring as soon as possible."

Read the full lawsuit below:



