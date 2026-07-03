Florida politics recap: Byron Donalds strengthens grip on GOP governor's race as rivals battle in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was a week of escalation in Florida politics: a governor's race lawsuit, new restrictions aimed at undocumented students, and a fresh legal fight over Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to label CAIR and other groups as terrorist organizations.

WATCH BELOW: Gov. DeSantis tests new terrorism law

Florida Politics Recap: Donalds gains endorsements, Collins sues Fishback; DeSantis tests new terrorism law

Donalds adds money, ads and endorsements

Donalds, already viewed as the front-runner in the GOP race to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis, entered the week with more signs of momentum.

His campaign and affiliated political committee say they have now raised more than $90 million this cycle, including more than $23 million in the second quarter. The campaign also recently launched a $20 million statewide advertising buy, putting Donalds on television as Florida's August primary draws closer.

Donalds also picked up endorsements from two statewide officials appointed by DeSantis: Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia. Plus— he has the backing of the two incoming legislative leaders, Senate President Jim Boyd and House Speaker Sam Garrison.

The endorsements are notable in a primary where DeSantis himself has not endorsed a successor, but several figures connected to his administration have begun lining up behind Donalds.

Collins challenges Fishback in court

While Donalds builds money and institutional support, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins is trying to knock another Republican candidate, James Fishback, off the ballot.

Collins filed a lawsuit this week arguing Fishback does not meet Florida's constitutional requirement that a governor live in the state for at least seven years before being elected.

"The prevailing question I've had is why did we file this challenge, and it's simple: because election integrity matters," Collins said.

The legal complaint points to Fishback's ties to Washington, D.C., including allegations that he claimed a D.C. property as a primary residence and voted there in 2020.

Fishback has denied that he is ineligible, arguing he was born and raised in Florida and accusing Collins of trying to damage his campaign. Fishback also suggested, without providing evidence, that Collins is working in concert with Donalds.

"The first motion we will file is for Congressman Donalds and Jay Collins to release all communications between their two campaigns," Fishback said in a news conference responding to the legal challenge.

The court fight now adds another layer of uncertainty to the GOP primary, with mail ballots soon going out and the Aug. 18 primary approaching.

Florida moves to restrict undocumented students

In education, Florida officials advanced another major restriction targeting undocumented students.

The State Board of Education voted to move forward with rules that would bar undocumented students from Florida's 28 state colleges and adult education programs, including GED preparation courses that can serve as a bridge to college or workforce training.

That action follows a separate move by the state university system's Board of Governors, which has advanced a plan that would bar undocumented students from enrolling at Florida's more competitive public universities beginning with the 2027-28 academic year.

Currently enrolled students would not be affected under that university proposal.

Supporters of the restrictions argue taxpayer-backed institutions should be reserved for students who are lawfully present in the United States. Immigrant advocates and students pushed back, saying the rules would close doors for young people who grew up in Florida and graduated from Florida schools.

"We're just asking for an opportunity to earn our future through education," Alexander Vallejos, a student Dreamer, said. "Because when Dreamers succeed, Florida succeeds."

The moves come after Florida previously eliminated in-state tuition rates for many undocumented students, including some protected under DACA.

DeSantis tests new terrorism-designation law

DeSantis also moved this week to use a new state law that gives Florida a process to designate organizations as terrorist groups.

"We are not going to waste any time," DeSantis said Tuesday.

The law, which took effect July 1, allows the governor and Florida Cabinet to designate organizations based on recommendations from state domestic security officials.

DeSantis said Florida will seek to designate the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim Brotherhood and Antifa, along with more than 90 federally designated foreign terrorist organizations, including cartel-linked groups and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

If approved by the Cabinet, the designations could block taxpayer funding, contracts or other public support for listed groups. The law also creates penalties for providing material support and could subject some organizations to dissolution under state statute.

CAIR and civil-rights groups quickly sued in federal court, calling the move unconstitutional and warning it could threaten the organization’s ability to operate in Florida.

"Gov. DeSantis does not have the power to unilaterally brand an organization with this vilifying designation and punish those who support it without due process or judicial review," Scott McCoy, deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a statement.

The lawsuit argues the designation process violates free-speech and due-process rights. DeSantis and supporters of the law argue the state is acting to combat extremism and protect public institutions.

What to watch next

A few things to keep an eye on next week in Florida politics: the first vote-by-mail ballots start going out July 9 for the Aug. 18 primary, adding urgency to the GOP race for governor — especially for Fishback. The timing could matter quickly as ballots begin reaching voters.

Also worth watching— who steps up to lead the campaign for Amendment 3, the proposed non-school homestead property tax cut. DeSantis says he'll vote for it but won't lead the charge, arguing the Legislature's version does not go far enough. Meanwhile, opposition is already organizing, warning the measure could hurt cities and counties.