Florida's undocumented students barred from state colleges, GED Programs under new rule

Florida’s undocumented students could soon face a major new barrier to higher education — and even to earning a GED.

On Tuesday the Florida Department of Education approved new eligibility requirements for adult education and state college programs that require students to be U.S. citizens or lawfully present in the country.

The change applies to adult general education programs, including GED preparation courses, and has sparked backlash from students, educators and immigrant advocates across the state.

The Florida Student Power organization argues the policy could leave thousands of undocumented students in limbo as they try to continue their education, complete high school equivalency programs or pursue workforce training.

A General Educational Development (GED) diploma is a high school equivalency credential for people who did not graduate from high school. Many students use GED programs to qualify for college, trade schools, military service or better-paying jobs.

Under the updated rule, students enrolling in adult education programs must:



Be at least 16 years old

Officially withdraw from traditional school enrollment

Be a U.S. citizen or lawfully present in the United States

The rule also requires adult education providers to verify a student’s immigration status through written policies applied consistently to all students.

In the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, the changes could affect enrollment at Palm Beach State College (PBSC) and Indian River State College (IRSC) — both recognized Hispanic-Serving Institutions with large Hispanic student populations.

According to U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard data:



Hispanic students make up about 36% of the student body at Palm Beach State College, the school’s largest demographic group.

At Indian River State College, Hispanic students account for roughly 50% of enrollment.

The data does not specify how many of those students may be undocumented.

WPTV has reached out to PBSC and IRSC for comment and is working to get a response.

The move comes amid a broader statewide debate over undocumented students’ access to public education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously backed efforts to restrict undocumented student enrollment at Florida colleges and universities, though lawmakers did not advance a statewide university ban through the legislative process.

Now, attention is turning to Florida’s public universities.

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the State University System, has discussed similar restrictions that could impact schools including Florida Atlantic University, the University of Florida, Florida State University and others.

No final vote has been taken on university enrollment restrictions.