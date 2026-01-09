Florida residents share top concerns as lawmakers prepare to return to Tallahassee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers prepare to return to the state Capitol next week, residents across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are making their voices heard on the issues they want addressed in 2026.

I spoke with people from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie outside coffee shops, asking them to share what matters most to them as the legislative session approaches.

While affordability remains at the top of lawmakers' priority lists, the responses I received included both expected concerns and some surprises.

Lorraine Pohlman from Port St. Lucie raised concerns about AI data centers after doing her own research on the topic.

Bob Ellyson, also from Port St. Lucie, highlighted transportation issues affecting his community.

"The e-bikes and scooters are just a problem in my neighborhood," Ellyson said.

Housing affordability emerged as a major concern for Kaiolani Torres-Abellira from Boca Raton, who described the financial challenges facing middle-income earners.

"We're lacking in affordable housing for us people that earn under $150,000. It kind of becomes a stretch when you look at the financing and everything, property taxes, insurance, my gosh," Torres-Abellira said.

The opinions and questions I heard will be taken directly to Tallahassee when I meet face-to-face with lawmakers next week.

WPTV is headed to Tallahassee on Monday, and I have already set up several meetings with local lawmakers, ready to press them about the topics you want to know about. Look for my reporting starting Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

